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Purple tuxedo scheme explained as new FOX6 Investigator debuts

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published October 8, 2026 3:59 PM CDT
Published October 8, 2026 3:59 PM CDT
Purple tuxedo scheme explained
Purple tuxedo scheme explained

Purple tuxedo scheme explained

FOX6's Jenna Sachs explains how she ended up in the middle of an Amazon return scheme. Plus, we introduce the newest member of the FOX6 Investigators.

MILWAUKEE - Contact 6's Jenna Sachs has reported on scams and rip-offs for years, but this time, the story was delivered right to her front door. A beat-up Amazon box arrived that she did not expect. Inside, a purple tuxedo she did not order. Then another. And another. This week on Open Record, Jenna explains how she ended up in the middle of an Amazon return scheme. Plus, how a city mistake left a 79-year-old woman on the hook for thousands of dollars. And we introduce the newest member of the FOX6 Investigators — Nicole Herzog. 

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If you have a story tip for the FOX6 Investigators or a question you'd like to submit for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

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