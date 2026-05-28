'Cold cap' chemo treatment saves hair, insurance coverage uneven
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of thousands of Americans lose their hair every year while undergoing cancer treatment. In this week's episode, Carl and Bryan talk to Contact6's Jenna Sachs about a relatively new cold therapy treatment that's helping women (and men) protect their hair from chemotherapy drugs. Jenna shares one woman's story after she was told insurance would not cover the treatment. Plus, a small business owner speaks out about worsening delays by the US Postal Service.
Related story links:
- Cancer survivor wants more hospitals, insurers to offer hair loss treatment
- USPS delays causing problems for small business in Wisconsin
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