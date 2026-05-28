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'Cold cap' chemo treatment saves hair, insurance coverage uneven

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Published  May 28, 2026 4:32 PM CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: Pulling Out Hairs

Open Record: Pulling Out Hairs

A relatively new cold therapy treatment is helping people protect their hair from chemotherapy drugs. One woman said her insurance would not cover it.

MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of thousands of Americans lose their hair every year while undergoing cancer treatment. In this week's episode, Carl and Bryan talk to Contact6's Jenna Sachs about a relatively new cold therapy treatment that's helping women (and men) protect their hair from chemotherapy drugs. Jenna shares one woman's story after she was told insurance would not cover the treatment. Plus, a small business owner speaks out about worsening delays by the US Postal Service. 

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