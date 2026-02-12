Open Record: The 400 Club

On March 21, 2019, the FOX6 Investigators decided to try something new. We published our first podcast. The goal? To take you deeper into our investigations, including how they came about, our approach to the story, and the roadblocks we faced along the way. In short, it's the stuff we couldn't tell you on TV.



This week, Open Record is celebrating a milestone: our 400th episode! Hear how it all began from the original co-hosts and a special visit from a former FOX6 producer who literally went to school to learn how to start a podcast. FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Amanda St. Hilaire are joined by FOX6 News Director Sara Smith as they recount Open Record's humble beginnings, how coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned the team a national award, and how this weekly production has evolved into both and audio and video product that forms a centerpiece of FOX6's commitment to original news content in a world beyond traditional, scheduled newscasts.

