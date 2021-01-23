‘One of the greats’: Celebrities, leaders and others pay tribute to Larry King

Celebrities and interview subjects are mourning the death of Larry King, who died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 87.

His wide range of broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century. Many took to social media to remember the broadcasting giant.

Former president Bill Clinton said farewell to Larry King on Twitter, saying King "gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth for them, with questions that were direct but fair."

"It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King," Oprah Winfrey tweeted.

Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a video of a conversation he had with Larry King on mortality. In it, King gave a resounding "yes" when asked if he’d want to live forever if he could.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said King was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many at the news outlet.

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called King "one of the greats."

Donny Osmond shared a little-known-fact that King was his neighbor in Utah. "Yes, he lived just a few doors down from me. We all will miss Larry the celebrity, but I’m going to miss my neighbor," he wrote.

Bette Midler said King was "a great interviewer and a great listener - and they are not the same thing."

Reese Witherspoon said she was lucky to "see his unique interview style first hand."

"R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him," wrote rapper 50 Cent.

Ben Stiller shared his fondness for King and said he remembered being "so excited" when King interviewed his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara.

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld wrote that he's always loved King.

Former NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson wrote, "Larry was one of the best interviewers on TV. Always well prepared, asked intelligent questions, & always made the interviews fun, serious, & entertaining!"

"Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. "New York sends condolences to his family and many friends."

Ryan Seacrest called King a true "American treasure."

"I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer - sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.