Music-based experiment; Dousman teacher has quite a story to tell

Mrs. Lisa Werner and her Purple Trombone join Real Milwaukee along with students from St. Bruno Parish in Dousman.
DOUSMAN, Wis. - Mrs. Lisa Werner and her Purple Trombone join Real Milwaukee along with students from St. Bruno Parish in Dousman. We couldn't pass up the chance to do a music-based experiment while they were here.
Related
The best teachers go to great lengths for their students; some might say to the ends of the earth. One music teacher took that saying quite literally and brought all her students along for the ride.