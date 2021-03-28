MPD: 29-year-old shot near Fond du Lac and Locust

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Locust Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 28.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Scene near Fond du Lac and Locust

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.