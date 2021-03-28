Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 29-year-old shot near Fond du Lac and Locust

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and W. Locust Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 28.

The victim, a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Scene near Fond du Lac and Locust

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Police investigate shooting near 19th and National
slideshow

Police investigate shooting near 19th and National

Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened near 19th and National just after 5 a.m. Sunday, March 28.

Milwaukee man gave fake name during arrest for 5th OWI
slideshow

Milwaukee man gave fake name during arrest for 5th OWI

A state trooper stopped the man on westbound I-94 near Elm Grove Road. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense.