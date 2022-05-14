Motorcycle crashes leave 2 injured; 1 arrested, 1 driver sought

Officials are investigating two separate motorcycle crashes that left both operators injured Friday afternoon.

The first crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on County Highway W near Lakefield Road in the Town of Grafton.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on Cth W when a westbound facing vehicle, on Lakefield, entered the intersection failing to yield to the southbound motorcycle. The sole occupant, a 79-year-old Grafton man, was forced to lay down his motorcycle to avoid being hit by the car, resulting in a severe head injury and a possible leg injury. The operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is believed to be a result of a possible gray or green-colored vehicle. The vehicle in question did not remain on the scene and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 262-284-7172.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

An hour later, officials were called to a crash between a van and motorcycle on I-94 eastbound near Elm Grove Road in the City of Brookfield. It happened at 5:45 p.m.

The van was traveling eastbound on I-94 when the driver, a 35-year-old male, struck the motorcycle which was being operated by a 50-year-old male. The van fled the scene and was located unoccupied on Hwy 100 at I-94. The driver was later located by the City of West Allis Police Department. The operator of the van was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.

The motorcycle driver and van driver were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

Officials would like to thank the citizens who assisted the motorcycle driver and provided a description of the van driver.

Advertisement

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.