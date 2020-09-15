Milwaukee small business owner wins $82,000 Badger 5 Jackpot

A Milwaukee small business owner was the lucky winner of a $82,000 Badger 5 jackpot from the AuG. 27 draw.

The Milwaukee woman owns a bakery and plans on putting her winnings back into her business. The woman and her husband are long-time Badger 5 players.

CVS Pharmacy, 2607 N. Downer Ave, Milwaukee sold the winning ticket. CVS will receive a $1,640 incentive for selling the jackpot winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.