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Milwaukee Public Schools financial crises pile up as questions loom

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published November 12, 2026 1:46 PM CST
Published November 12, 2026 1:46 PM CST
Milwaukee Public Schools financial crises pile up, questions loom
Milwaukee Public Schools financial crises pile up, questions loom

Milwaukee Public Schools financial crises pile up, questions loom

The Chief Financial Officer for Milwaukee Public Schools is MIA. Is she on paid leave? Unpaid leave? What was her role in a demolition bid the district was about to award to a Chicago firm for 5 times the cost of a local bidder? What about the $450,000 stolen by a con-artist in a bank fraud case? This week on Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Nicole Herzog are joined by FOX6's Jason Calvi to break down the long list of financial crises facing MPS and what we still don't know about those in charge of managing one of the state's largest reservoirs of public money.

MILWAUKEE - The Chief Financial Officer for Milwaukee Public Schools is MIA. Is she on paid leave? Unpaid leave? What was her role in a demolition bid the district was about to award to a Chicago firm for 5 times the cost of a local bidder? What about the $450,000 stolen by a con-artist in a bank fraud case? This week on Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Nicole Herzog are joined by FOX6's Jason Calvi to break down the long list of financial crises facing MPS and what we still don't know about those in charge of managing one of the state's largest reservoirs of public money.

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