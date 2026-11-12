Milwaukee Public Schools financial crises pile up as questions loom
MILWAUKEE - The Chief Financial Officer for Milwaukee Public Schools is MIA. Is she on paid leave? Unpaid leave? What was her role in a demolition bid the district was about to award to a Chicago firm for 5 times the cost of a local bidder? What about the $450,000 stolen by a con-artist in a bank fraud case? This week on Open Record, FOX6 Investigators Bryan Polcyn and Nicole Herzog are joined by FOX6's Jason Calvi to break down the long list of financial crises facing MPS and what we still don't know about those in charge of managing one of the state's largest reservoirs of public money.
Related story links:
- MPS bank impersonation scam, $450k initially lost
- MPS bank impersonation scam, district CFO status unclear
- Lincoln Avenue school fire, demolition bidding contract challenged
- Lincoln Avenue School fire, demolition bids to restart after appeal
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