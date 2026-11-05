The Brief Harvey Kuenn led the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series with a prosthetic leg. Kuenn's son started a foundation to help cover the cost of prosthetic limbs for children. The foundation partners with Hanger Clinic to support families needing prosthetic limbs and also sponsors youth baseball.



Leading a franchise to its first-ever World Series, after taking over the team with a losing record in the middle of a season, sure helps to build one's legacy.

To do it for your hometown team is even better.

That was life for Harvey Kuenn.

Harvey Kuenn

Harvey Kuenn's history

The backstory:

The former professional baseball player turned manager, who grew up in West Allis, led the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers to their first World Series in franchise history.

His laid-back leadership style breathed fresh air to a team that was 23-24 and 7 games back in the standings when he took over. They'd eventually be remembered as "Harvey's Wallbangers".

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Kuenn did all that just a short time after a blood clot forced the amputation of his right leg beneath the knee.

"He got his prosthetic leg, he was, I think, 49," said Harvey Kuenn Jr. during a July interview. "He was already into coaching at the time and then managed in the '82 World Series with a wooden leg."

That leg now hangs from the ceiling at 4th Base and served as a bit of a good luck charm for this year's Brewers.

Harvey Kuenn's prosthetic leg

Harvey Kuenn Foundation

Big picture view:

But earlier this summer, before the postseason magic we all bore witness to over the last month, we saw the former skipper's legacy firsthand.

Kuenn's son started the Harvey Kuenn Foundation not long after his father's death in 1988.

"I guess it brings back memories of my dad, but the biggest thing is that we help kids. The more money we can raise, the more money we can give to the kids," Kuenn Jr. said.

Helping others

Local perspective:

The foundation partnered with the Hanger Clinic to help cover the cost of prosthetic limbs for children who need them. It also sponsors some little league baseball in West Allis.

Jennifer Cosgrove said the foundation has helped her family tremendously over the years.

"Early on, I would say we probably didn't know what we were getting ourselves into," Cosgrove said.

Her daughters Ivy and Anna were born with congenital limb differences.

Ivy was born without tibia bones in both of her legs. Five weeks after surgery, she was fitted for prosthetics.

"Seeing the girls really thrive and grow and be willing to tackle any sort of challenge has been so encouraging," Cosgrove said. "As we've gone down this road, we've realized that there's not much they can't do."

Now, the girls play basketball — both standing and wheelchair — and enjoy camping and traveling.

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They were among the families the foundation and clinic helped in attendance at a July picnic, which brought together families of children living with prosthetics.

"I think it's really good for them to see other kids that use prosthetic devices. I'm sure sometimes it can be a little more isolating to be the only kid with a prosthetic leg at school, but here, every kid here has one. So, they're just playing around. They don't have to explain anything. It's just part of who they are," said Mafer Larraga Martinez, certified prosthetist/orthotist with Hanger Clinic.

The foundation does the majority of its fundraising during a summer golf outing, but it's looking to expand.

If you'd like to get involved, you can find more information on the foundation's website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Sam Kraemer and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.