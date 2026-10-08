Milwaukee Brewers advance to NLCS; secure exclusive gear Thursday

The Brief Be the first to gear up for the NLCS! Head over to the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field starting at 9 a.m. to get exclusive postseason merchandise. The Brewers Team Store is now stocked with NLCS postseason merchandise, featuring official Locker Room tees and caps.



With a victory over the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers have secured their spot in the 2026 National League Championship Series.

As the NL's top seed, the Brewers are guaranteed home-field advantage for Games 1 and 2 (Sunday, Oct. 11 and Monday, Oct. 12), as well as Games 6 and 7 if necessary, at American Family Field.

Brewers Team Store

What you can do:

Fans eager to grab exclusive Brewers NLCS gear can head to the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field starting at 9 a.m. Thursday.

NLCS postseason gear—including Locker Room tees and caps—is now available at the Brewers Team Store, with fresh inventory arriving daily.

The Brewers Team Store is located at the left-field gate entrance at American Family Field. The Brewers Team Store will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

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To contact the Brewers Team Store, call 414-902-4750. The Brewers Team Store will take phone orders, ship to your house and accommodate in-store pickup. Orders can be placed by calling 414-902-4750 or emailing TeamStore@Brewers.com.

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Game tickets

Dig deeper:

Very limited tickets remain for the NLCS. Visit brewers.com/Postseason, 1-800-933-7890 or at the American Family Field Box Office for more information.

Fans who want guaranteed access to postseason tickets can do so by purchasing select Season Seat Memberships for 2027.