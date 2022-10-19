Milwaukee Admirals falls to Griffins 3-2

Taro Hirose scored a goal and assist to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Van Andel Arena.

Admirals captain Cole Schneider became the 95th player in the history of the American Hockey League to reach 500 career points. Schneider recorded the secondary assist on Tommy Novak’s third-period tally.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Grand Rapids scored the game-winner at 10:30 of the third period. Kirill Tyutyayev had a puck deflect to him on the left post, and he slapped it into the net for the winning marker.

Milwaukee’s Luke Evangelista scored his first professional goal at 8:58 of the first period to give Milwaukee a 1-0 lead. Evangelista skated into the Griffins zone on the left wing and snapped a shot from the left circle into the net. John Leonard and Roland McKeown earned the assists on the goal.

Grand Rapids tied the game at 10:15 of the second period. After a turnover in the Admirals corner, Taro Hirose fed a pass toward the slot for Matt Luff. Luff slid a pass to the left post for Austin Czarnik and his shot found the back of the net.

Hirose gave the Griffins a 2-1 lead at 14:50 of the second frame when he entered the Ads zone on a 2-on-1 break. His shot from the right circle cleared the left shoulder of Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov and found the goal.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Admirals tied the game at 5:30 of the third period. Novak backhanded a rebound of a Kevin Gravel shot into the net for his first of the season. Schneider picked up the secondary assist for his milestone point.

In the loss, Askarov stopped 22 shots in his first North American professional game.