Senate votes within hours to dismiss Mayorkas impeachment trial

Senate Democrats voted Wednesday to dismiss both impeachment articles against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, ending the GOP push to remove the Cabinet secretary from office.

The jurors were sworn in after receiving the case Tuesday from House Republicans, who impeached Mayorkas on Feb. 13 over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then called two separate votes to dismiss the articles, which passed since Democrats control the Senate and appeared to be united against the impeachment effort.

The two votes effectively end the trial before arguments ever began.

Schumer had said previously he wanted to "address this issue as expeditiously as possible."

"Impeachment should never be used to settle a policy disagreement," Schumer said. "That would set a horrible precedent for the Congress."

Why was Mayorkas impeached?

The Republican-controlled House impeached Mayorkas by a single vote margin on Feb. 13, recommending that he be removed from office over his handling of the US-Mexico border.

With two articles of impeachment, the House charges that Mayorkas has "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure.

Democrats say the charges against Mayorkas amount to a policy dispute, not the "high crimes and misdemeanors" laid out as a bar for impeachment in the Constitution.

