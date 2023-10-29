Matthew Perry's cause of death listed as deferred: What that means

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has completed its autopsy of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who was found dead at his home Saturday.

Perry was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News. According to TMZ, emergency personnel first responded to a call reporting cardiac arrest at the house.

Perry was 54 years old.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

Perry detailed his lengthy history of drug and alcohol abuse, including during his time on iconic '90s sitcom, but TMZ reported that no drugs or alcohol were reportedly found at the home.

The LA County Medical Examiner listed Perry's cause of death as "deferred" Sunday, which according to the office means that an autopsy has been completed, but an official cause of death has yet to be determined. That determination could hang on impending test results like, for example, a toxicology report.

Perry appeared in every episode during "Friends'" 10-season run from 1994-2004, making him one of Hollywood's most recognizable actors, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Friends and family shared heartfelt messages about Perry on social media. In a statement to People Magazine, Perry's family said, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

Warner Bros. Television group called Perry "an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family."

According to People, Perry is survived by his father, actor John Bennett Perry, his mother, journalist Suzanne Morrison, his stepfather, "Dateline" correspondent Keith Morrison, and five siblings — Caitlin Morrison, Emily Morrison, Will Morrison, Madeline Morrison and Maria Perry.