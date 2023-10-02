It’s October, the perfect time for Mariah Carey to announce her new Christmas tour

Mariah Carey, the unofficial Queen of Christmas, is known for trolling the holiday weeks before it’s time. And this year, she’s outdone herself.

The pop diva has begun "defrosting" this year’s Christmas season with a tour announcement.

Mariah Carey is bringing her Merry Christmas One And All Tour to 13 cities across North America:

Highland, CA - Nov. 15

Los Angeles, CA - Nov. 17

Denver, CO - Nov. 21

Kansas City, MO - Nov. 24

Toronto, ON - Nov. 27

Montreal, QC - Nov. 29

Detroit, MI - Dec. 1

Chicago, IL - Dec. 3

Pittsburgh, PA - Dec. 5

Boston, MA - Dec. 11

Philadelphia, PA - Dec. 13

Baltimore, MD - Dec. 15

New York, NY - Dec. 17

The focal point of the tour is sure to be her beloved classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Carey first released the song in 1994 as part of her holiday album, but the record didn’t become a number-one hit in the U.S. until 2019. The song details how Carey longs to be with her loved one for the holiday.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

This story was reported from Detroit.