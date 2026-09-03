Expand / Collapse search

Manitowoc County train accident; 76-year-old woman airlifted

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published September 3, 2026 11:41 AM CDT
Published September 3, 2026 11:41 AM CDT
article

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A woman was hospitalized Wednesday following a train accident in Manitowoc County.
    • The collision occurred on Lenz Road, south of U.S. Highway 151.
    • First responders arrived to find a 2025 Kia Telluride in the east ditch.

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday, Sept. 2, after her vehicle collided with a train in Manitowoc County.

Train accident

What we know:

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office reported that its dispatch center received an automated iPhone crash-detection 911 call at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Dispatch reports indicated a vehicle-train collision occurred on Lenz Road, south of U.S. Highway 151, leaving the driver trapped inside.

First responders arrived to find a 2025 Kia Telluride in the east ditch.

A preliminary investigation indicates the southbound Kia, driven by a 76-year-old Valders woman, failed to yield the right-of-way at a railroad crossing controlled by a yield sign, colliding with an eastbound Canadian National train.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Emergency crews extricated the driver from the vehicle before she was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office. 

NewsWisconsin