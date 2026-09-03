Manitowoc County train accident; 76-year-old woman airlifted

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The Brief A woman was hospitalized Wednesday following a train accident in Manitowoc County. The collision occurred on Lenz Road, south of U.S. Highway 151. First responders arrived to find a 2025 Kia Telluride in the east ditch.



A 76-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday, Sept. 2, after her vehicle collided with a train in Manitowoc County.

Train accident

What we know:

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office reported that its dispatch center received an automated iPhone crash-detection 911 call at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Dispatch reports indicated a vehicle-train collision occurred on Lenz Road, south of U.S. Highway 151, leaving the driver trapped inside.

First responders arrived to find a 2025 Kia Telluride in the east ditch.

A preliminary investigation indicates the southbound Kia, driven by a 76-year-old Valders woman, failed to yield the right-of-way at a railroad crossing controlled by a yield sign, colliding with an eastbound Canadian National train.

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Emergency crews extricated the driver from the vehicle before she was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.