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Manitowoc County fatal UTV crash; hit deer, overturned, struck pole

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published October 1, 2026 10:55 AM CDT
Published October 1, 2026 10:55 AM CDT
article

Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A man died Wednesday night, Sept. 30, following a UTV crash in Manitowoc County.
    • Preliminary findings show the victim lost control of his UTV after striking a deer while returning from hunting.
    • The vehicle entered a ditch, overturned, and struck a utility pole.

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A 47-year-old Mishicot man died Wednesday night, Sept. 30, following a UTV crash in Manitowoc County. 

Fatal UTV crash

The Details:

The crash occurred at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Highway 42 just north of E. Hillcrest Road. 

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was returning home from hunting when his UTV struck a deer. The impact caused the operator to lose control, veer into the ditch, and overturn before striking a utility pole.

Despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel at the scene, the driver was pronounced dead.

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The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is handling the crash investigation. 

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office. 

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