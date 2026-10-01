Manitowoc County fatal UTV crash; hit deer, overturned, struck pole
MANITOWOC, Wis. - A 47-year-old Mishicot man died Wednesday night, Sept. 30, following a UTV crash in Manitowoc County.
Fatal UTV crash
The Details:
The crash occurred at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Highway 42 just north of E. Hillcrest Road.
A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was returning home from hunting when his UTV struck a deer. The impact caused the operator to lose control, veer into the ditch, and overturn before striking a utility pole.
Despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel at the scene, the driver was pronounced dead.
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The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is handling the crash investigation.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office.