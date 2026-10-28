Manitowoc County fatal crash; 2 semis involved, 1 dead, 1 hurt
MANITOWOC COUNTY - A Manitowoc County crash involving two semi-trucks left one person dead and another injured on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Fatal crash
The Details:
Preliminary findings indicate that a 2022 Mack semi-truck traveling eastbound on USH 151—operated by a 44-year-old man from Illinois—crossed the centerline, resulting in a collision with a westbound 2014 Freightliner semi-truck.
The 2014 Freightliner was driven by a 55-year-old man from De Pere, Wisconsin.
The 55-year-old driver was extricated from the wreckage and flown by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.
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The 44-year-old operator was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.