Manitowoc County fatal crash; 2 semis involved, 1 dead, 1 hurt

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The Brief A collision involving two semi-trucks in Manitowoc County resulted in one fatality and one injury. A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound 2022 Mack semi-truck crossed the centerline on USH 151. A 55-year-old was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted. A 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.



A Manitowoc County crash involving two semi-trucks left one person dead and another injured on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Fatal crash

The Details:

Preliminary findings indicate that a 2022 Mack semi-truck traveling eastbound on USH 151—operated by a 44-year-old man from Illinois—crossed the centerline, resulting in a collision with a westbound 2014 Freightliner semi-truck.

The 2014 Freightliner was driven by a 55-year-old man from De Pere, Wisconsin.

The 55-year-old driver was extricated from the wreckage and flown by ThedaStar to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

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The 44-year-old operator was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting a full crash reconstruction.