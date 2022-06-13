Maintain your landscape with pollinators in mind

As you work to improve your landscape this summer, it's important to remember pollinators like bees, butterflies, and birds. Gardening expert Melinda Myers shares the best ways to welcome and protect those pollinators.

Melinda Myers' upcoming webinars:

June 15, 2022, 7 p.m. – FREE WEBINAR: Supporting Native Bees with Melinda Myers Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qZaBSGviTBmaCyFojC5cxQ

June 22, 2022, 6:30 p.m. – FREE WEBINAR: Maintaining Your Landscape with Pollinators in Mind with Melinda Myers

Register at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FIidbJekQ0mVKE2u59l7HA

Access youth videos and DIY projects (below), a pollinator planting guide, and register for Melinda Myers’ free pollinator gardening webinars at www.atc-GrowSmart.com/library

Pollinator Month Youth Videos and DIY Projects:

Make and care for a bee house

Grow your own native annual sunflower

Plant and grow a pollinator garden in a container

You can also download a Grow Smart Pollinator Planting Guide , which provides suggestions for native, pollinator-friendly plants to grow at home.

Adult programming

Join us for three live webinars, presented by ATC and Melinda Myers and hosted by the Milwaukee Public Library, to learn more about how to incorporate pollinators into your garden and landscape. Please click on the links below to register for one or all of the webinars:

The videos will be available on ATC’s YouTube channel shortly after each live webinar. Looking for recommendations on what native plants to grow at your home? View or download the Grow Smart Pollinator Guide and take it with you to your local nursery.