Lakewood Church shooting: Joel & Victoria Osteen release statement 24 hours after deadly shooting

The pastors of Lakewood Church in Houston have released a new statement just over 24 hours after the initial shooting on Sunday that left the shooter dead, and two others injured.

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 03: Joel Osteen, the pastor of Lakewood Church, stands with his wife, Victoria Osteen, as he conducts a service at his church as the city starts the process of rebuilding after severe flooding during Hurricane and Tropical Sto Expand

The statement reads:

Dear Beloved Lakewood Church & Iglesia Family,



We write to you with a heavy heart, deeply saddened by the events that unfolded within our church and community yesterday. We are grieving with you over this tragedy. May the healing hands of God even now begin to touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort for those in need.



Yet, even in the midst of such an act of darkness, I am inspired by the strength and resilience of our church family and those serving in our church. I also want to express my profound gratitude for the swift response of our security and law enforcement teams. Their courage and dedication undoubtedly prevented further harm and provided immediate security to our church community. Let us keep them in our prayers.



As we approach the days ahead, let us hold fast to our faith. Remember that evil may cast a temporary shadow but it will never extinguish the light of God's amazing love. In moments of uncertainty and pain, it is our faith that sustains us, guiding us and illuminating the path toward healing and hope.



Together, as a united church family, God will cause us to rise. Let us stand firm in our commitment to love and support one another, offering comfort and solace to those who are hurting. In times like these, our faith is not merely tested; it is strengthened. It is during these moments that we draw closer to God, finding refuge in His unwavering presence and promise of redemption.



While we may not always understand the reasons behind such senseless acts of violence, we can find comfort in knowing that God remains in control and His love knows no bounds. Let us continue to lift our voices in prayer, seeking His healing touch and divine peace for all those affected. We are fervently praying for the two who were wounded, believing for complete recovery.



Together, we will rise with faith and resilience. May the love of God surround us, and His peace dwell within our hearts as we walk forward with a message of hope.



Praying for you,



Joel & Victoria Osteen

Danilo & Gloriana Montero

Lakewood Church