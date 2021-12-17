Kim Potter trial: Potter testifies on Daunte Wright shooting

Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black man, during traffic stop earlier this year took the stand Friday morning to testify in her own defense.

Potter broke down on the stand while recounting the moment she fired the fatal shot into Wright’s chest. She testified she saw fear on Sgt. Mychal Johnson’s face inside the vehicle, where he was attempting to keep Wright from fleeing in the vehicle.

"We were struggling. We were trying to keep him from driving away," she said. "It just went chaotic."

She had tears in her eyes as she described shooting Wright: "I remember yelling, ‘Taser, Taser, Taser’ and nothing happened. And then he told me I shot him."

Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Psychologist explains ‘action error’ and ‘slip and capture’

The first witness called by the defense on Friday was psychologist Dr. Laurence Miller. He was paid $30,000 to consult and testify on the psychology of "slip and capture" or "action error."

Miller explained "action error" is when a person resorts to a more common or more practiced behavior.

"Plain language: You intend to do one thing, think you’re doing that thing, but do something else and only realize later that the action you intended was not the one you took," he said.

Miller said action errors occur all the time when people are distracted or hyper-focused on something else, listing examples such as writing the wrong year on a check at the beginning of a new year or instinctively slamming on the brakes when you get cut off by another car while driving.

Miller’s testimony focused on police firearms training and muscle memory for police. He also discussed how critical incidents in law enforcements with compressed time frames, high threats to life and safety and "confusing and changing" circumstance can lead to action errors.

"Put all of these things together and that creates a high and that is exactly the kind of perfect storm for the production of an action error," he said.

During cross-examination, the prosecution pointed out Miller's work is overwhelmingly done in support of law enforcement.

In her questioning, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge looked to shred the concept of "slip and capture" in the field of psychology at large. She said some research surrounding it has been described as "junk science."

"Well it's not a diagnosis, but it's simply a way of describing a cognitive phenomenon," Miller said.

State rests, defense calls ex-Brooklyn Center police chief to testify

The state rested Thursday morning and the defense opened its case, putting former Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon on the stand. He was in charge when Potter shot and killed Wright and said based on the evidence he has seen he does not believe Potter did anything wrong.

"When I viewed both camera angles and had all the data in front of me, I saw no violation…of the policy, procedure and law," he said.

A use of force expert called by the defense, Stephan Ijames, agreed, saying the shooting was justified even though Potter only meant to tase Wright.

Prosecutors continue to argue Potter was reckless and negligent.

If convicted, Potter faces up to 15 years in prison, although prosecutors have said they intend to seek an upward departure from the state sentencing guidelines. The state argues aggravating factors in the case warrant a stricter sentence, including that Potter's conduct put others at risk and that she abused her position of authority as a police officer.

