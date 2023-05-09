KFC giving away chicken nuggets on Mother's Day

article

Moms looking for a nice meal option to celebrate Mother’s Day can enjoy one courtesy of KFC.

The chicken franchise is giving away free 12-piece nuggets when patrons order the KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal available on the KFC mobile app or kfc.com starting May 10 through Mother’s Day, May 14, the company said in a release.

These tasty nuggets are part of a limited-time meal featuring a choice of eight-piece chicken tenders, two large sides, four biscuits, and dipping sauces.

"Moms love their little nuggets – both their kids and their fried chicken," KFC’s CMO Nick Chavez, said in a statement. "The KFC Nuggets of Appreciation meal makes it easy for her to enjoy both with a meal the whole family will love this Mother’s Day. With new KFC Nuggets included for free, it’s KFC’s way of showing appreciation for moms everywhere."

KFC is also showing gratitude for moms with a free downloadable Mother’s Day card available in English and Spanish with the purchase of the meal.

Chicken nuggets became a permanent menu item for KFC on March 27. The restaurant chain said at the time it had a "wildly successful test run" in 2022, and the "100 percent white meat nuggets" were here to stay.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



