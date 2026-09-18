Wollner Plumbing & Excavating in Kewaskum destroyed by fire

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The Brief A fire broke out at Wollner Plumbing & Excavating in the Town of Kewaskum on Sept. 17. A passerby called 911 after observing a plume of black smoke in the sky at the above business. The structure and the remaining heavy-duty equipment inside of it were a total loss.



A fire broke out at Wollner Plumbing & Excavating in the Town of Kewaskum on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17.

Structure fire

The backstory:

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a passerby called 911 after observing a plume of black smoke in the sky above business. The passerby stated she observed a truck on fire inside a large outbuilding.

Upon arrival, crews found the northern portion of the structure on fire and rapidly spreading to the rest of the structure.

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The passerby contacted the owner of the property, who responded and was able to move multiple vehicles, including heavy-duty construction and excavating equipment outside the structure and away from the rapidly spreading fire.

The outbuilding was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

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The structure and the remaining heavy-duty equipment inside of it were a total loss.

Estimated property damage is well over $2,000,000.