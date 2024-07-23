Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit; 1st rally since launching presidential campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first campaign appearance as a presidential candidate on Tuesday, July 23, in Milwaukee, with an endorsement from President Biden.

It will be the Vice President’s fifth visit to the state this year and her ninth since taking office. She will deliver remarks around 1 p.m., per the White House.

Harris has raised more than $100 million since Sunday afternoon, and scored the backing of Democratic officials and political groups.

Per the Associated Press, Harris secured more than the required number of delegates needed for the party's nomination on Monday evening.

Tuesday’s visit was scheduled before Biden ended his campaign, but took on new resonance as Harris prepared to take up the mantle of her party against Trump and looks to project calm and confidence after weeks of Democratic Party confusion over Biden's political future.

Kamala Harris statement Monday

"When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.

"I am grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people.

"This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights. I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead.

"Over the next few months, I will be traveling across the country talking to Americans about everything that is on the line. I fully intend to unite our party, unite our nation, and defeat Donald Trump in November."

Reaction

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale

"Following a unanimous AFL-CIO endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president, Wisconsin union members proudly welcome Vice President Kamala Harris back to Wisconsin. Vice President Harris has been a true partner in leading the most pro-union administration in history. Kamala Harris is a champion of worker organizing and strong unions. With President Harris, we can build on the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration to create good union jobs, provide meaningful economic opportunity to all workers, and make our economy work for all of us. United, together, Wisconsin workers are ready to defeat Donald Trump, J.D. Vance and their devastating anti-worker Project 2025 agenda this November."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler



"Wisconsin Democrats are thrilled to welcome Vice President Kamala Harris to Milwaukee for the first stop of her campaign, kicking off our 104 day sprint to victory in November. There’s simply no one better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump than Kamala Harris—a former District Attorney, Attorney General, Senator and now, Vice President. Last week, Wisconsinites saw in sharp relief the dark and divisive vision Donald Trump and JD Vance have for this country, with their extreme Project 2025 agenda to create a de facto dictatorship and enforce a national abortion ban without even passing a law. Today, Wisconsinites will hear Kamala Harris’s far better and more popular vision for our future: an agenda to lower costs and build an economy that works for working people—all while protecting our freedoms and bolstering our democracy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.