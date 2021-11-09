Join FOX6 Milwaukee to give coats to kids in need. ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children. Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITU and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

HAVE COATS TO DONATE?

The 2021 Coats for Kids information packet is loaded with information on how to hold a drive, how to qualify for a free pick up from Bonded Transportation, how to request posters, and more!

DON’T HAVE A COAT TO DONATE?

FOX6 Coats for Kids can accept online monetary donations. It’s fast, easy, and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. Make your donation below or by CLICKING HERE.