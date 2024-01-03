Jeffrey Epstein list could be delayed by woman who says her safety is at risk

The high-profile list of names linked to Jeffrey Epstein may be delayed by a woman on the list who claims she could be physically harmed if she’s identified.

In late December, a U.S. judge ordered the public disclosure of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents related to Epstein, the billionaire financier who took his own life in August 2019 in a federal lockup in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The judge gave the people on the list until Jan. 1, 2024, to submit objections for releasing their names. One of the women on the list, "Doe 107," asked the judge for 30 more days to prove that she risks physical harm in her "culturally conservative" foreign country if she’s named. The judge granted her request, giving her until Jan. 22, according to court documents.

What this means

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York directed FOX TV Stations to the judge’s memo when asked for clarification.

But the memo doesn’t specify whether the order applies to all 187 names on the list, and according to Newsweek, "Doe 107" was not listed in the judge’s initial order. It’s still unclear whether the order will delay the release of all names, or just "Doe 107."

Edward Friedland, the district court’s top executive, told The Associated Press that parties in the case would begin posting some of the sealed documents publicly on Wednesday.

Who’s on the Jeffrey Epstein list?

The people whose names are to be disclosed, including sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees — and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal.

Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton have already been named in redacted court filings, according to ABC, though the outlet reports there’s no evidence Clinton did anything illegal. Clinton’s representatives don’t object to the documents being unsealed.

"We already have a lot of people who have been revealed," attorney Jim Desimone told LiveNow from FOX. "Some have been surprising. Noam Chomsky, for instance, the MIT linguist who is progressive, to say the least. He's on the list. You had Alan Dershowitz, who is on the list. But there may be some people that we don't know about that has been on that list.

"But the second thing is the details. Where were these individuals being flown to?" he continued. "They're being flown on the Lolita Express to Jeffrey Epstein's Island, where you had women who were groomed for sex and expected to have sex with the visitors … or were they flying other places? For instance, Robert F Kennedy, a presidential candidate, is on some of those flight logs. He says, hey, I'm just here with my family. I was being flown to places that didn't involve sexual grooming. But the devil is in the details. And I think we're going to find out more when those records are released."

The Epstein case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein, a billionaire financier, was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

"He was a money manager, and the way he made his money is in dispute. But clearly he worked with people who had access to a lot of wealth," Desimone explained. "And what's interesting is that he was found guilty in Florida in 2008 for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. But even after that, he still had access to power.

"And what he would do was lure women mostly from Eastern Europe, some under 18, and he would give them access to power and make these promises. You're going to get jobs. You're going to get a career, introduce them to people like Bill Gates and Donald Trump and make them feel important," Desimone continued. "But no jobs materialized. And what he was doing was grooming each of these women for sex, and he manipulated them. And that's why you had hundreds of women, literally hundreds of women come forward and say they were exploited by Jeffrey Epstein during the period of time of 2008 until he was arrested in 2019."

Epstein’s associate and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.