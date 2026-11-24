The Brief Jackson Police Officer Mike Foeger returned home after suffering third-degree burns in a July explosion. Foeger spent 89 days in the hospital and weeks in rehab following the Cedarburg pole barn explosion. Foeger's 82-year-old father remains hospitalized.



His whole life changed in a matter of seconds. A Jackson police officer spent months in the hospital and is now back home.

July explosion in Cedarburg

The backstory:

"I just kept saying I didn’t want to die," Foeger said.

In July – the Jackson police officer – was off-duty – spending time with his 82-year-old father. They were inside a pole barn – outside of Mike's Cedarburg home – when it exploded.

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"I knew it was bad. I was burned from head to toe," Foeger said.

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He rolled into a ditch – putting out the flames – thinking he might not survive.

"All of a sudden, I just got up and said I’m not going to go out this way," he explained.

That mindset pushed him to get up and walk to a neighbor's home to ask for help.

"I got on my stomach and took both of my feet and just slammed them into his door twice," Foeger said.

Long recovery

What To Know:

The neighbor called 911. Mike and his dad were to the hospital – both critically injured. He suffered third-degree burns to 80% of his body.

"The pain of the burns was just constant, and I never could sleep," Foeger explained.

He spent 89 days at the hospital and weeks at a rehab facility. Two weeks ago – he came back home.

"The support was overwhelming. I was never alone at the hospital. I had friends show up," Foeger said.

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He wants to get back to work – especially after visiting with old friends at the Jackson Police Department. He's pushing through the pain – more determined than ever.

"I will pay it forward. I’m a survivor," said Foeger.

Explosion investigation

Continuing Coverage:

Investigators continue to look for a cause and point of origin for the explosion. Initially, they said a propane tank may have contributed. Mike's dad remains in the hospital. Family is asking for continued support for him.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.