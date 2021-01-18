Inauguration Day 2021: Garth Brooks to perform at Biden-Harris ceremony

article

Country superstar Garth Brooks will perform during the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Brooks, 58, confirmed his acceptance of Biden’s invitation Monday on a Zoom call with media outlets, saying it was "an honor."

Brooks said he will be by himself in a "bare-bones" performance given the pandemic and the tight security around Washington.

