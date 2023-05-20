Hulu celebrates National Streaming Day with $2 subscription deal

Hulu is celebrating National Streaming Day with a new subscription deal.

The streaming service’s ad-supported tier is only $2 a month for the next three months. For $4 a month, you can add Disney+ with ads for three months. Normally, the service is $7.99 a month for the ad-supported tier and $14.99 for the ad-free version.

The offer runs from Saturday, May 20 (National Streaming Day) through May 27.

In this photo illustration, a hand holding a TV remote control in front of the Hulu logo on a TV screen. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

New subscribers, those who canceled more than a month ago, and current Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle subscribers are eligible for the deal.

Hit shows on Hulu include Dave, The Bear, Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary, among others.

Subscriptions will revert to $7.99 after three months.