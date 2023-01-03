House fire in Mequon; portion of Mequon Road shut down

Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Jan. 3 responded to the scene of house fire in Mequon.

Mequon Road is shut down from the Granville Road intersection to the Wasaukee Road intersection.

This house is more than likely not near a fire hydrant so crews are having to bring in their own water to fight the fire.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.