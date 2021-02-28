Hospital employee accused of stealing nearly $1,000 from COVID-19 patient

article

Haines City police arrested Yolanda Curtis-Deliz, 46, a certified nursing assistant, after they say she stole $920 from a COVID-19 patient’s wallet at AdventHealth Heart of Florida.

According to police, Curtis-Deliz was working in an area of the hospital restricted for COVID-19 patients when the victim was admitted on Feb. 19.

Police say the patient placed his wallet in a bedside table drawer when Curtis-Deliz insisted that he go to the bathroom to "freshen up" while she "refreshed" the room.

When the patient exited the bathroom, he noticed the table where his wallet had been placed was turned in a different direction and the drawer opened. The patient, a former law enforcement officer, opened his wallet to find that $920 had been taken, according to police.

While investigating, police learned that Curtis-Deliz had an active warrant out of Osceola County for dealing in stolen property and providing false information to a pawnbroker.

"Curtis-Deliz does not represent the fine people working in the healthcare industry who have taken tremendous risk and worked tirelessly to care for patients during this global pandemic," Chief Jim Elensky said. "Her egregious actions are unconscionable. I’m grateful for the hospital administration who were incredibly transparent, helpful and worked closely with us throughout the course of this investigation."

Detectives are currently investigating similar incidents at AdventHealth Heart of Florida. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the

Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

Curtis-Deliz has been charged with grand theft.