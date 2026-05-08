@ Home Experiments with Club SciKidz

Tanzania Sewell from Club SciKidz Greater Milwaukee shares two fun experiments you can do at home!





Experiment #1 - Tea Bag Rockets

We can think of convection currents as the movement of air based on its temperature. As air heats up it rises and as it cools it sinks. Our tea bag rocket is a simple, visual example of this phenomenon. As the tea bag burns from the top down, the air inside the tube heats up while the surrounding air remains at room temperature. This temperature difference causes air movement, which becomes visible (as lift) when the weight of the burning tea bag is small enough. This is what causes our tea bag "rockets" to blast off!

Materials & Instructions

Items needed: an unused double-walled tea bag, a heat-safe plate or dish, scissors and a long-reach handheld lighter

Gather all items needed for the experiment. Since this experiment involves fire, adult help and supervision is needed. Be sure to work in an open area. Cut your tea bag open to empty out its contents, be sure your cut is as straight as possible. Stand your empty tea bag vertically on the heat-safe plate or dish. Open the tea bag so that it forms a cylinder. Once the tea bag is standing, it's time for the experiment! With adult help, light the top of the standing tea bag on fire and watch. You'll notice the teabag begins to float as the fire reaches its bottom!

Experiment #2 - Floating Water

Water has a uniquely high cohesion property. This means that water molecules really like to stick to one another. This stickiness creates surface tension. We can think of surface tension as a property that makes the surface of a liquid act more like a rubber band than a liquid. Using a few items at home, we can use this property for a very cool (some would say magic trick!) experiment.

Materials & Instructions To Share.

Items Needed - Pint size mason jar, screen mesh (like the kind for doors and windows), scissors, water, cardstock and a large bowl

Gather all items needed for the experiment. Cut the screen mesh to fit your mason jar, we've found that the seal (or flat lid) is a great guide. Place the screen mesh on top of the mason jar and secure it in place with the screw band. Using the seal (or flat lid) as a guide, cut your piece of cardstock wide enough to completely cover the top of the mason jar. The cardstock should be large enough for you to easily handle. With all your materials prepped, gather an audience; it's time to experiment! Pour water into your mason jar until it is full. Place your piece of cardstock across the opening of the now filled mason jar. Holding the mason jar with one hand and supporting the cardstock with the other hand, flip the mason jar upside down. Make sure you are working over a large bowl! Wait 5-10 seconds. You'll actually feel the difference, the cardstock will feel like it's "stuck" to the mason jar. After waiting, remove your supporting hand from the cardstock. The final part of the experiment is removing the cardstock, this must be done very carefully. Gently slide the cardstock horizontally to remove it from the mason jar's surface. When done correctly, you'll have a jar of floating water!