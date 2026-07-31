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Holy Guacamole! It's National Avocado Day!

By Fox6 Digital News Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Real Milwaukee
Published July 31, 2026 11:32 AM CDT
Published July 31, 2026 11:32 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares a simple guacamole recipe for National Avocado Day. 

Find more recipes on Kate's Instagram & TikTok!

Guacamole
3 avocados ripe
1 small yellow onion, finely diced
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
3 Tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped 
1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 lime, juiced
½ tsp sea salt

Slice the avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop into a mixing bowl.
Mash the avocado with a fork, making it as chunky or smooth as you'd like.
Add the remaining ingredients and stir together. 
Serve with tortilla chips or veggies.
 

Holy Guacamole! It's National Avocado Day!
Holy Guacamole! It's National Avocado Day!

Holy Guacamole! It's National Avocado Day!

Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares a simple guacamole recipe for National Avocado Day.

Real MilwaukeeFood