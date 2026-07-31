Holy Guacamole! It's National Avocado Day!
MILWAUKEE - Registered Dietitian Kate Peterson shares a simple guacamole recipe for National Avocado Day.
Find more recipes on Kate's Instagram & TikTok!
Guacamole
3 avocados ripe
1 small yellow onion, finely diced
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
3 Tbsp fresh cilantro, finely chopped
1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and finely diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 lime, juiced
½ tsp sea salt
Slice the avocados in half, remove the pit and scoop into a mixing bowl.
Mash the avocado with a fork, making it as chunky or smooth as you'd like.
Add the remaining ingredients and stir together.
Serve with tortilla chips or veggies.