Weston Spiegel named High School Hot Shot for athletic, agricultural success

Between high-achieving athletics and an intense passion for poultry, Weston Spiegel keeps a packed schedule. This week's High School Hot Shot is far from your average student.

Weston earned academic all-conference honors in wrestling and helped lead his soccer team to a sectional appearance. Off the field and pitch, he rules the roost—aiming to follow in his sister's footsteps by capturing the title of State Fair Supreme Exhibitor in the avian arena.