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Weston Spiegel named High School Hot Shot for athletic, agricultural success

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
High School Hot Shots
Published August 17, 2026 9:09 AM CDT
Published August 17, 2026 9:09 AM CDT
High School Hot Shot: Weston Spiegel
High School Hot Shot: Weston Spiegel

High School Hot Shot: Weston Spiegel

Meet this week's High School Hot Shot: Weston Spiegel. Balancing a demanding schedule on and off the mat. 

MILWAUKEE - Between high-achieving athletics and an intense passion for poultry, Weston Spiegel keeps a packed schedule. This week's High School Hot Shot is far from your average student.

Weston earned academic all-conference honors in wrestling and helped lead his soccer team to a sectional appearance. Off the field and pitch, he rules the roost—aiming to follow in his sister's footsteps by capturing the title of State Fair Supreme Exhibitor in the avian arena.

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