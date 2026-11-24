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The Brief Wisconsin hunters registered 80,145 deer during the opening weekend ending Nov. 22, down 11.7% from the same period in 2025, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting license sales reached 766,122 as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 22, down 1.5% from the same point last year, the DNR said. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said warm, wet weather likely reduced deer movement, but the forecast through Nov. 29 looks more favorable.



Wisconsin's opening weekend deer registrations and license sales both dipped from last year as warm weather slowed deer movement, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Wisconsin opening weekend harvest totals

Local perspective:

The DNR said opening weekend numbers offer only an early look at the 2026 gun deer season, but the first totals were lower than the same point in 2025.

Hunters harvested 80,145 deer statewide during the opening weekend of the 2026 gun deer hunt, according to the DNR. That compared with 90,720 during the same period in 2025, an 11.7% decrease and 12.7% below the 5-year average.

Hunters registered 46,135 antlered deer, down 5.4% from 48,751 last year. Antlerless registrations totaled 34,010, down 19% from 2025.

By the numbers:

As of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 22, license sales for deer hunting privileges reached 766,122, according to preliminary DNR figures. That total includes gun, archery, crossbow, conservation patron and sports licenses, and it was down 1.5% from the same time last year.

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Of those sales, 405,895 were for gun privileges only, the DNR said.

The agency said final license sales figures will be available in January.

Weather and the rest of the season

The backstory:

According to the DNR, weather was a major factor during opening weekend, and it said the next stretch of the nine-day season could bring a different picture for hunters across the state.

Most of Wisconsin saw warm and wet conditions Saturday. Western parts of the state got moderate rainfall by mid-to-late afternoon, while northeastern Wisconsin saw the heaviest rainfall overnight and into Sunday morning.

By Sunday, temperatures dropped and winds increased, according to the DNR.

The agency said the warm start made for comfortable sitting conditions, but deer movement was significantly reduced, which is common in warmer weather.

Reports from the field varied widely, according to the DNR, from good deer activity to little or no daytime movement.

The agency said some breeding activity was still being reported, but overall deer sightings and harvest were down, as expected given the weather and the late opening date compared with the peak of the breeding season.

Opening weekend accounts for only part of the projected nine-day harvest and that a fuller picture will develop as the gun season and additional seasons continue, the DNR said.

The forecast through Nov. 29 looks more favorable, and with plenty of deer still on the landscape, extra Thanksgiving time off and a chance of snow in some areas, some hunters may see the coming weekend as a "second opener," according to the DNR.