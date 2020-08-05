Hearing for accused teen Twitter hacker interrupted by pornography

An online bond hearing for the Hillsborough County teenager accused in a high-profile Twitter hack was interrupted by loud music and even pornography Wednesday morning.

Graham Clark was arraigned yesterday on 30 criminal charges, including communication fraud and fraudulent use of information. Investigators say Clark, 17, hacked into the Twitter accounts of celebrities and major companies, scamming users out of $117,000 in Bitcoin virtual currency.

Clark was being held on a $775,000 bond, an amount his lawyers argued was excessive.

During this morning’s hearing, their attempts to convince a judge to lower Clark’s bond were interrupted by so-called ‘Zoom bombers.’ Participants apparently posing as journalists blasted the meeting with loud music, foul language, and a pornographic video, prompting the judge to pause the hearing.

Eventually, though, the judge set Clark's bond at $750,000.

Previously, the judge said that if Clark can bond out, he’ll be put on GPS monitoring, confined to his home, with no internet and no phone in his name.

