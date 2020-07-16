Harvest Fair is canceled for 2020: 'There is no way to safely hold an event of this size'

WEST ALLIS -- Harvest Fair is canceled for 2020, officials announced on Thursday, July 16. It was originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27.



A news release said "all facets of Harvest Fair were analyzed in hopes of hosting this event. Unfortunately, it has been determined that there is no way to safely hold an event of this size and magnitude while we are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."



The Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still advise against large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart. Considering Harvest Fair has the potential to draw nearly 75,000 people over the course of three days, officials say this weighed heavily into the decision to cancel the event.



Harvest Fair 2021 is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 - 26.