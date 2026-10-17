Hartford apartment fire; 12 displaced, 10 pets rescued

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The Brief A fire in a Harford apartment building displaced a total of 12 people early Saturday morning, Oct. 17. Ten pets were also rescued. One person had minor injuries but refused to go to the hospital. Two police officers were evaluated at the hospital for smoke-related injuries and were released shortly after. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



A fire in a Harford apartment building displaced a total of 12 people early Saturday morning, Oct. 17. Ten pets were also rescued.

Apartment fire details

What we know:

Hartford Fire & Rescue and Hartford police responded to the 8-unit apartment building on Evergreen Drive at around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire was coming out of the window of an apartment on the first floor. Officers helped residents evacuate from the first floor but were unable to search the second floor due to thick smoke. One officer used several fire extinguishers in an attempt to slow the fire.

Three residents were trapped on the second-floor balcony, but jumped and were caught by officers.

Courtesy of Hartford Fire & Rescue

The fire quickly spread to the exterior of the building up into the second floor, soffit and attic.

After using water on the fire, they found the fire was coming from a bedroom of a first floor apartment.

Fire damage and injuries

What we know:

Twelve people were displaced due to smoke and fire damage.

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One person had minor injuries but refused to go to the hospital.

Two police officers were evaluated at the hospital for smoke-related injuries and were released shortly after. No other injuries were reported.

Ten pets were also rescued.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hartford Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Hartford Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. Lawrence Fire Department, Slinger Fire Department, Neosho Fire Department, Richfield Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, Lifestar EMS and Red Cross.