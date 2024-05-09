Hailey Bieber is pregnant: Model expecting 1st baby with husband, Justin

article

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting a baby.

On Thursday, Hailey took to Instagram to share a montage of her husband, Justin, snapping shots of her cradling her baby bump. The Rhode founder wore a white, lace dress as Justin wore a black baseball cap backwards and a black jacket.

This will be the couple's first child. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.

The happy announcement comes shortly after the pop star shared an image of him crying online, which sparked concern with his fans.

Read more on FOX News.