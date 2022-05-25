Grill up seasonal, summer flavors

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and it's time to break out the grill. Fresh Thyme Market shares a recipe that will spice up your cookout.

Cilantro-Lime Chicken with Grilled Watermelon Pico de Gallo.

Ingredients



● 1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice

● 3 tbsp. Fresh Thyme extra virgin olive oil, divided

● 2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro, divided

● 1 tsp. fresh lime zest

● 4 (6 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

● Fresh Thyme coarse sea salt, to taste

● 1 slice seedless watermelon, 1/2 inch thick

● 2/3 cup chopped English cucumber

● 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

● 1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely chopped

● 1 clove garlic, minced

Instructions

1. Our first step is to make the marinade. To do that, combine ¼ cup lime juice, 2 tbsp. olive oil, 1 tbsp. cilantro, and lime zest into it a large zip-lock baggage and then add your chicken breasts. Seal the baggage and place it in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, flipping once to ensure the chicken pieces are fully marinated and seasoned.

a. Dietitian Tip: Marinating meat helps to tenderize and easily digest the protein as well as add flavor to balance the natural fats present

2. Once the chicken is fully marinaded, discard excess marinade, pat the chicken dry and then season with salt and pepper to taste and set aside.

3. Next you need to brush the watermelon with 1 tbsp. olive oil and set aside.

4. Now it’s time to focus on the grill. Heat your grill to medium and add the chicken and watermelon directly over the heat.

5. Grill the chicken for 14 minutes or until it reaches 165°F, and will turn it once to ensure both sides have been thoroughly cooked.

a. Dietitian Tip: Chicken is a lean source of protein and can easily dry out if overcooked. Keeping a close eye on your chicken and checking the internal temperature with a thermometer every 4 minutes may help prevent overcooking your meat.

6. Grill the watermelon, for 2 minutes until those lovely grill marks appear, making sure to also turn it once.

a. Dietitian Tip: Watermelon is not only a summer staple but it is made up of 92% water and is a great edible option to stay hydrated during warmer days

7. Once the watermelon is done, discard the watermelon rind then chop the watermelon up into small pieces to make our pico de gallo.

8. In a small bowl, combine chopped watermelon, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno, garlic, remaining 2 tablespoons of lime juice and the leftover tablespoon of cilantro.

9. When all of those are combined, remove the chicken from the grill and top with the pico de gallo