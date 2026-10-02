Greendale High School marching band welcomes London dignitaries

The Brief London Parade officials visited Greendale High School to invite the marching band to participate in the 2028 event. The London Parade draws massive crowds of live spectators alongside a vast international television audience. The London Parade sees more than 8,000 performers.



Greendale High School received a special visit from London Parade dignitaries on Friday, Oct. 2, who traveled to present the marching band with an official invitation to the 2028 London Parade.

London dignitaries visit Greendale

The Details:

Bob Bone, co-founder and chair of London’s New Year’s Day Parade and Festival, traveled to Greendale to officially invite the Greendale High School Marching Band to perform in the 42nd annual London Parade on January 1, 2028.

"We only invite the very best US marching bands to participate in the event and the Greendale High School Band is no exception. Their reputation goes before them," Bone said.

Bone will be joined by Steve Summers, Chair of the London Mayors' Association and former Lord Mayor of the City of Westminster; Senior American Consultant Dean Oblonsky; and Senior Directors of International Participation Bill Northen and Jonathan Whaley.

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The London Parade draws massive live crowds and a worldwide television audience, showcasing more than 8,000 performers.