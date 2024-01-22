Grammys 2024: How to watch and what to know about music's biggest night

The 2024 Grammy Awards are fast approaching — and it is never too early to plan your viewing experience.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live Feb. 4 ahead of the telecast, which starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about watching the 2024 Grammys, including how to stream and where you can see music’s biggest stars walking the red carpet.

Who's hosting the Grammys?

The Grammy-nominated comedian Trevor Noah will once again host, marking his fourth consecutive year on the job.

Noah is also up for a Grammy this year, receiving his second nomination for best comedy album.

He's also a newly-minted Emmy winner, with his final season of "The Daily Show" taking home the award for outstanding talk series at Monday's show.

How can I watch the Grammys?

The main show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live and on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will be able to stream the Grammy Awards the day after the ceremony.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Grammys can also be watched through live TV streaming services that include CBS in their lineup, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Who's nominated this year?

SZA enters the Grammys with a leading nine nominations. "Kill Bill," her revenge anthem cloaked in an R&B ballad, earned her nods for record of the year, song of the year, and best R&B performance. "SOS" is also up for album of the year and best progressive R&B album. The 2024 ceremony is the second time SZA has been nominated for record, album, and song in the same year.

Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers have the second-most nominations, with seven. Six of Bridgers' are with her band boygenius. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Brandy Clark, Jon Batiste and producer Jack Antonoff also earned six.

Monét is the only leading nominee also up for best new artist, in a category that is rounded out by Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and The War and Treaty.

Who is performing?

The first two rounds of performers announced include Grammy award winners and current nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa as well as Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott.

More performers have yet to be announced.

Eilish has seven Grammys and is up for six this year. Lipa and Rodrigo both have three Grammys; Lipa is nominated for two awards and Rodrigo is nominated for six.

Both Scott and Combs may become first-time winners at the 2024 Grammy awards; Scott has ten career nominations to his name; Combs has seven. Burna Boy won the award for best global music album in 2021 for "Twice As Tall"; he also has 10 career nominations.

How can I watch the red carpet?

E! will host its "Live from the Grammys Carpet" show with its mix of fashion coverage and celebrity interviews.

The Associated Press will also stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube, Twitter and APNews.com.

What's new with the Grammys in 2024?

In June, the Recording Academy announced that the Grammys would add three new categories to its 2024 award show: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album.

The new best African music performance category will highlight "regional melodic, harmonic and rhythmic musical traditions," according to a Recording Academy press release, including genres like Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz. Before the addition, those artists would compete in the best global music performance category, first introduced in 2022.

Another notable change: the Academy announced "only human creators" could win the music industry’s highest honor in a decision aimed at the use of artificial intelligence in popular music.

"Here’s the super easy, headline statement: AI, or music that contains AI-created elements is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period," Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason jr. told AP at the time. "What’s not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion."