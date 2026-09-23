The Brief A Village of Grafton commission voted to move forward with a Woodman's proposal. The new 245,000-square-foot grocery store would be open 24/7. The full village board is expected to vote on the recommendations in October.



A new Woodman's location is one step closer to reality after the village of Grafton took action on a proposal Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

The Village of Grafton Planning Commission voted to move forward with plans for a proposed 245,000-square-foot Woodman's grocery store at the corner of Port Washington Road and Arrowhead Road.

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The proposed Woodman's location would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It would also have a convenience store with a gas station and a car wash.

The other side:

Pushback from village residents were voiced during public comment stating safety concerns, traffic, having too many of the same businesses in the area, and costs to taxpayers.

"My request is that we stop looking at these developments one person at a time and start looking at cumulative impact of our community. We've got a lot of these things already. What else could we put there that would help our Grafton community thrive?" resident Robyn Wiegand said.

What's next:

The full village board is expected to vote on the commission's recommendations in October.