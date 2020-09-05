Goat climbs into deputy's car, chews papers in Georgia

A goat with no respect for authority climbed into a deputy’s car, chewed on her paperwork, and knocked her to the ground in north-central Georgia on September 1, bodycam footage shows.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff Department, the deputy was serving civil papers at a residence when she noticed a goat inside her patrol car.

“The deputy explained that due to the number of houses she visits daily, she routinely leaves her vehicle’s door open because she has had to retreat on a number of occasions from vicious dogs,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Footage shows the deputy attempting to get the goat out of her car. “C’mon, get out,” she urges the goat as it munches on papers.

After finally getting the goat to exit the vehicle and retrieving the documents, the animal head-butts her to the ground.

The Sheriff Department reported the deputy was not physically injured.