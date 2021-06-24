George Floyd statues vandalized in Brooklyn, Newark

Less than a week after its installation, a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn has been targeted by vandals.

Officials say the 6-foot sculpture located at Flatbush Junction was defaced with white nationalist graffiti.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday morning and the statue was covered in tarps.

The NYPD is investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

A 700-pound bronze statue of Floyd in Newark, New Jersey was also defaced with similar graffiti.

Confront Art, the group that installed the Floyd Statue is Brooklyn, says it will be cleaned up and moved to other neighborhoods as originally planned.

