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Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Kenzie

By
Future Forecaster
Published September 25, 2026 8:25 AM CDT
Published September 25, 2026 8:25 AM CDT
Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Kenzie
Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Kenzie

Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Kenzie

She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Kenzie - our latest Future Forecaster.

MILWAUKEE - She wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping her accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Kenzie - our latest Future Forecaster.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on FOX6 WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

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Kenzie

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