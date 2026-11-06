Fond du Lac County crash; car rear-ends school bus, teen cited

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The Brief A driver was cited for failing to stop for a school bus following a Friday morning collision in Fond du Lac County. A passenger car rear-ended a school bus carrying 35 students in the Town of Friendship. All 35 students on the bus were reported uninjured.



A 17-year-old motorist was cited for failure to stop for a stopped school bus following a crash in Fond du Lac County on Friday morning, Nov. 6.

Crash involving bus

The Details:

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the crash was reported around 7:35 a.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Subway Road in the Town of Friendship.

When deputies arrived, they determined that a school bus carrying 35 students was stopped in the southbound lane of Lakeshore Drive, displaying activated red warning lights and an extended stop arm. A southbound passenger vehicle, operated by a 17-year-old resident of Fond du Lac County, failed to stop and struck the rear of the bus.

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The 17-year-old driver and her passenger were uninjured.

All 35 students aboard the school bus were also reported to be uninjured. Several students were evaluated by emergency medical services at the scene and released.

The driver of the passenger car was cited for failure to stop for a stopped school bus and following too closely.