Fire damages 4-story apartment complex in Fond du Lac, cause under investigation

FOND DU LAC -- Firefighters on Tuesday morning, July 28 responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Forest Avenue near Military Road in Fond du Lac. The call came in around 5:15 a.m.



When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from a third floor apartment. Fire crews began to work to extinguish the fire.



Due to the high life hazard and visible conditions, a MABAS Box Alarm was called along with a call for all off-duty personnel. The fire was extinguished but not before it severely damaged the unit and caused smoke and water damage to other units in the four-story apartment complex.









Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure gas and electrical utilities.



The Red Cross was also called to assist those displaced. There were no injuries reported.



“This fire could have been much worse,” said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. “The building fire alarm alerted residents and allowed them to exit the building safely. Our firefighters did a remarkable job locating the fire and quickly extinguishing it before it spread to other units.”



The cause of the fire is undetermined and is being investigated by City of Fond du Lac police and fire investigators.