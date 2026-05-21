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2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Bucks exec, USMNT defender talk Wisconsin roots

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Published  May 21, 2026 1:00 PM CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Bucks exec, USMNT defender talk WI roots

2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Bucks exec, USMNT defender talk WI roots

FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a newly-expanded field of 48 countries competing in 104 matches, all broadcast on FOX and FS1. In this week's episode, Carl and Bryan talk to Green Bay native and former US Men's National Team defenseman Jay DeMerit. They also catch up with Raj Saha, former GM of the Milwaukee Bucks arena, Fiserv Forum, now a key executive helping 16 stadiums in 3 countries prepare for the biggest sports tournament in the world.

MILWAUKEE - FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a newly-expanded field of 48 countries competing in 104 matches, all broadcast on FOX and FS1. In this week's episode, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn talk to Green Bay native and former US Men's National Team defenseman Jay DeMerit. They also catch up with Raj Saha, former GM of the Milwaukee Bucks arena, Fiserv Forum, now a key executive helping 16 stadiums in 3 countries prepare for the biggest sports tournament in the world.

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