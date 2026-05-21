2026 FIFA World Cup: Former Bucks exec, USMNT defender talk Wisconsin roots
MILWAUKEE - FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature a newly-expanded field of 48 countries competing in 104 matches, all broadcast on FOX and FS1. In this week's episode, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn talk to Green Bay native and former US Men's National Team defenseman Jay DeMerit. They also catch up with Raj Saha, former GM of the Milwaukee Bucks arena, Fiserv Forum, now a key executive helping 16 stadiums in 3 countries prepare for the biggest sports tournament in the world.
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- FIFA World Cup 2026 on FOX One
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