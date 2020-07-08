Family prepares to say goodbye to young woman dying from COVID-19





ATLANTA -- A 24-year-old woman who came to Atlanta to celebrate a friend's birthday is now in hospice care after a battle with COVID-19.



At the time of the interview, Carla Polk Rubin was told her daughter, Lameshia Polk, only had hours left to live.



"She's not going to be with me anymore. She's dying, as we talk, as we do this interview," Polk Rubin said.



Polk Rubin told FOX 5 her daughter came to Atlanta in mid-June from Memphis. She started to feel sick as soon as she got to Atlanta and went to the emergency room three days later.



Polk tested positive for COVID-19.



"They moved her to the COVID unit. I was FaceTiming her the whole time. She was still using the bathroom. She was still throwing up, but she was still able to talk to me," Polk Rubin said.









A day later, Polk Rubin got a troubling call as she was driving to Atlanta.



"Her eyes were sunk back in her head. And she said, 'Mom, I want to come home.' I said, 'What's wrong with your eyes?' I said, 'I got your little goddaughter back here' and the phone hung up."



The next call she received was from the doctor, saying Lameshia's heart stopped beating for four minutes. She went into surgery but never woke back up.



Monday, July 7 marked day five of hospice care.



In a matter of 25 days, Polk, a healthy 24-year-old suffered heart failure, brain damage, blood clots and failing organs.



According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 18- to 29-year-olds, the age group Lameshia falls into, has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.



Polk says her daughter's death should be a reminder of just how deadly this virus can be.



"I say to anybody, please, please, please wear your mask," she said. "Please stay out of gatherings. Please wash your hands. Use hand sanitizer. Don't go out. Don't go out unless you have to."



Lameshia had just started a new job as a medical assistant and her health insurance had not kicked in when she started getting sick.



Her mother said the hospital bill is very expensive and they also need to take her back to Memphis.



They've set up a GoFundMe for donations. You can find it here.